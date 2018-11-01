New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Hot Stove: Yankees Acquire Lefty James Paxton from Mariners
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
After an underwhelming first few weeks to the MLB offseason, the New York Yankees got things cooking on the hot stove and traded for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton. Jeff Passan of
Tweets
-
Regarding a potential Syndergaard trade: Mariners got No. 31 prospect in MLB for 2 years of Paxton, plus 2 more.… https://t.co/4yYdU5dTVbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAthleticMLB: From @pgammo: The Mets’ minor league Pitcher of the Year and the Yankees’ minor league Pitcher of the Year are frie… https://t.co/6xDZMVCYFCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ExamineBaseball: How Steve Springer (@qualityatbats) spends his time helping others to find their groove at the plate, including Nol… https://t.co/2KlNHR0HE4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsMerized: We are thrilled to welcome Mets knuckleballer @MickeyJannis and former Met and fan favorite @TyKelly11 to the Metsm… https://t.co/Ii4XvE2DkrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Jenrry Mejia returned to action last night for the Toros del Este and was fantastic: 4 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 KBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have acquired many relief pitchers in trades over the past two seasons. Let's check in on how they're doin… https://t.co/yQjHSI2KtPBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets