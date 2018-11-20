New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness Groundhog Day: No, the Mets are not trading Syndergaard
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Today is Day 5 of Formerly MetsBlog and other sites acting like the Mets are trading Syndergaard. SLACKISH REACTION: Everyone is still writing articles about the Syndergaard trade, It’s as if Friday didn’t happen. It’s as if yesterday didn’t happen. I
Tweets
-
OK, I give up. I was wrong.At the direction of his attorney, Raymond Brothers, @MarkelleF is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist early next… https://t.co/B99Rk5xAAFTV / Radio Personality
-
Ok. Good talk.@NYDNSports @Ackert_Kristie He won't be unanimous because baseball writers are old school and they don't believe in… https://t.co/Njiur80yxdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I don’t think that’s how Twitter works.....Can Twitter at least let James Paxton throw his first warmup session before declaring him the next Sonny Gray? It’… https://t.co/5iUE19nxACBeat Writer / Columnist
-
WowBREAKING: Amazon bids for 22 regional sports networks Walt Disney must divest in Fox deal; Amazon, Blackstone also… https://t.co/iLufePF5Z5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This didn't work out well https://t.co/nUdOY6MeghBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: CONGRATS to Monday's #12DaysOfGiving winners! Richie from New Windsor, NY & George from Yonkers -- They won tickets… https://t.co/a2UD7ZZc4YTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets