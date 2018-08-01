New York Mets

Mets Merized
Ali-sanchez-9a

Morning Briefing: Deadline Day for Rule 5 Protection

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 4m

Good Morning Mets Fans! MLB teams must add prospects to their 40-man roster by 5 p.m. ET tonight to protect them from the Rule 5 draft next month. The Mets are unlikely to add any players as we ex

Tweets