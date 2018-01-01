New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumor Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 20: Should the Mets trade for catcher Yan Gomes?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster. Here are the latest headlines and rumors from each market...
Tweets
-
OK, I give up. I was wrong.At the direction of his attorney, Raymond Brothers, @MarkelleF is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist early next… https://t.co/B99Rk5xAAFTV / Radio Personality
-
Ok. Good talk.@NYDNSports @Ackert_Kristie He won't be unanimous because baseball writers are old school and they don't believe in… https://t.co/Njiur80yxdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I don’t think that’s how Twitter works.....Can Twitter at least let James Paxton throw his first warmup session before declaring him the next Sonny Gray? It’… https://t.co/5iUE19nxACBeat Writer / Columnist
-
WowBREAKING: Amazon bids for 22 regional sports networks Walt Disney must divest in Fox deal; Amazon, Blackstone also… https://t.co/iLufePF5Z5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This didn't work out well https://t.co/nUdOY6MeghBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: CONGRATS to Monday's #12DaysOfGiving winners! Richie from New Windsor, NY & George from Yonkers -- They won tickets… https://t.co/a2UD7ZZc4YTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets