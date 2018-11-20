New York Mets

Rising Apple
111912286

Mets of the Future: Franklyn Kilome did a lot right in Binghamton

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

During his brief stint with the New York Mets Double-A team in 2018, pitcher Franklyn Kilome showed a lot of promise. New York Mets farmhand Franklyn Kilom...

Tweets