New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Mets release Jenrry Mejia

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 13m

Drug testing’s first three-strikes-and-you’re-out casualty will be eligible to pitch in the majors in 2019. But it won’t be for the Mets.

