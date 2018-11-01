New York Mets

Mets Merized
Edwin-diaz

MMO Trade Target: Edwin Diaz, RHP

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 7m

Edwin DiazPosition: Relief PitcherBats/Throws: R/RAge: March 22, 1994 (24)Traditional Stats: 0-4, 1.96 ERA, 73 G, 57 SV, 73.1 IP, 0.791 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9, 15.2 K/9Advanced Stats: 3.2 bWAR,

Tweets