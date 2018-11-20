New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11453038

Report: New York Mets Exploring Free Agent Starters In Case of Noah Syndergaard Trade

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 10m

The Noah Syndergaard trade rumors have become the top story for the New York Mets leading up to the Winter Meetings. Although it doesn’t appear likely that a deal will be happening right now,…

Tweets