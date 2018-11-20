New York Mets
Jenrry Mejia is officially jettisoned by the Mets
by: Dan Martin — New York Post
Jenrry Mejia’s career with the Mets came to an end Tuesday when the team released the right-hander who has been suspended three times for drug use. Mejia received a lifetime ban from MLB in 2016,
