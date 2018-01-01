New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Rumor Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 20: Should the Mets trade for catcher Yan Gomes?
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 17m
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster. Here are the latest headlines and rumors from each market...
Tweets
-
En la vida hay tiempo para todo menos para rendirse ??? #Diosesmisustento #fe #fequetodollegaPlayer
-
Shout to https://t.co/OzcAWQFiFd for framer this beauty out. Looks awesome https://t.co/jCezSLekbNPlayer
-
Manny Machado wants to change that "hustle" narrative with free agency here https://t.co/ibAgBP2FoCBlogger / Podcaster
-
You're very welcome! Happy Thanksgiving and LGM! ?@MetsMerized Thanks so much for the pack of cool baseball cards that I won from you! My son is going to love these! https://t.co/PNm9EPO5iFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets should deal Nimmo for an ace, trade Syndergaard for prospects, and then trade those prospects back for Nim…The Indians are looking for a young outfielder, according to @martinonyc, and have made Kluber, Carrasco and Bauer… https://t.co/lUkhzBidFHBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets and Indians Have Discussed Yan Gomes Trade https://t.co/oR5uJYpnPn #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets