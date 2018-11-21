New York Mets
Mets and Phillies Trade Idea: Swapping Jay Bruce for Carlos Santana
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 5m
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies each have veterans on bad deals who don't fit with the roster. Could swapping Jay Bruce for Carlos Santana work...
