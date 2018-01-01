New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Indians talk Yan Gomes trade
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 9m
The Mets and Indians have discussed a trade for catcher Yan Gomes, and there is a decent chance for a fit, according to major league sources.
Tweets
-
En la vida hay tiempo para todo menos para rendirse ??? #Diosesmisustento #fe #fequetodollegaPlayer
-
Shout to https://t.co/OzcAWQFiFd for framer this beauty out. Looks awesome https://t.co/jCezSLekbNPlayer
-
Manny Machado wants to change that "hustle" narrative with free agency here https://t.co/ibAgBP2FoCBlogger / Podcaster
-
You're very welcome! Happy Thanksgiving and LGM! ?@MetsMerized Thanks so much for the pack of cool baseball cards that I won from you! My son is going to love these! https://t.co/PNm9EPO5iFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets should deal Nimmo for an ace, trade Syndergaard for prospects, and then trade those prospects back for Nim…The Indians are looking for a young outfielder, according to @martinonyc, and have made Kluber, Carrasco and Bauer… https://t.co/lUkhzBidFHBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets and Indians Have Discussed Yan Gomes Trade https://t.co/oR5uJYpnPn #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets