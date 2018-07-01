New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_10910495-1024x683

Mets “Seriously Considering” Noah Syndergaard Trade Scenarios

by: Jeff Todd MLB Trade Rumors 5m

The Mets are "seriously considering" trade scenarios for high-end righty Noah Syndergaard, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred (via Twitter). &hellip;

Tweets