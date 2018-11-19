New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets excited to give back ahead of Thanksgiving

by: N/A MLB: Mets 43m

NEW YORK -- Bundled in a royal blue jacket with a Mets beanie atop his head, Seth Lugo hauled another turkey out of a nearby container, offering it to a beaming woman. Lugo took a quick break to pose for a few selfies as his wife, Amanda, continued...

Tweets