New York Mets

Mets Merized
Marwin-gonzalez-1-560x367

MMO Free Agent Profile: Marwin Gonzalez, Utility

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 20m

Marwin GonzalezBats/Throws: S/RPosition: EverythingDate of Birth: 3/14/1989 (29)Traditonal Stats: .247/.324/.409, 121 Hits, 25 2B, 3 3B, 16 HR, 68 RBI, 2 SBAdvanced Stats: 2.5

Tweets