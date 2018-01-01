New York Mets

Sporting News
Noah-syndergaard_pq4du8twswvo1f0dc5flkodku

MLB trade rumors: Mets talking to at least six teams about Noah Syndergaard

by: Bob Hille Sporting News 8m

Any deal for Syndergaard would need to be "pretty lopsided," meaning the Mets expect established MLB players more than prospects.

Tweets