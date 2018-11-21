New York Mets

Metstradamus
Cropped-icon-large

New York Mets (Finally) Release Jenrry Mejia

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 24m

The New York Mets sure have an interesting way of doing business. After years of hanging on to the rights of Jenrry Mejia in case he got reinstated, the team released him yesterday, MetsBlog.com re…

Tweets