New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Could Mets' potential trade for Indians catcher Yan Gomes expand to include Brandon Nimmo for a starting pitcher?
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 11m
The Mets and Indians have discussed a trade for catcher Yan Gomes, and there is a decent chance for a fit, according to major league sources.
Tweets
-
Betting markets are pointing toward the Cowboys https://t.co/yn1Uh7ZGweBlogger / Podcaster
-
This story has the Mets likely not pursuing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. Reasons: -Machado's "demeanor" -Becau… https://t.co/bLiCXUn6PuTV / Radio Personality
-
This back-to-back thing is becoming a real problem for the #Nets https://t.co/4FuFtPaRgFBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Nets wasted Allen Crabbe's big night in a loss to the #Mavericks https://t.co/NGkUtEN8fC via @GregLogan1Blogger / Podcaster
-
LeBron puts on a show in Cleveland homecoming https://t.co/E7wAIkO6meBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: David Fizdale is seeking teachable moments for his young players https://t.co/DpU3SUa0fz via @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/IXlAa8aufXBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets