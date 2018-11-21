New York Mets
Mets reportedly interested in Indians catcher Yan Gomes
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 5m
The Mets need catching help and the Indians are listening on just about all of their veteran players, including Yan Gomes. The two sides have discussed the catcher before, with manager Mickey Callaway
