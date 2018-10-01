New York Mets

Mets Merized
Manny-machado-1-560x423

Mets Believe Machado is Not Their “Type of Player”

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 46s

Two of the larger questions this offseason are about the eventual landing spots for top two free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. While where they may end up has no clear scope, where one of

Tweets