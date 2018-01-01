New York Mets

Report: Mets, Indians discussing trade for Gomes

by: Jason Wilson The Score 7m

The New York Mets are looking to upgrade at catcher and have reportedly discussed acquiring Yan Gomes in a potential trade with the Cleveland Indians, according to Andy Martino of SNY.The Mets aren't the only club expressing interest in the 31-year-old,..

