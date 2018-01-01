New York Mets

Here's how outside talent evaluators view Mets' top prospects, who team needs to keep

The upper portion of the Mets' farm system is currently being judged on Peter Alonso, Andres Gimenez, Justin Dunn, and Jarred Kelenic, all of whom drew positive reviews from talent evaluators...

