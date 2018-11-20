New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2018 Mets Report Card: Corey Oswalt, RHP
by: Liam Quinn — Mets Merized Online 12m
Corey Oswalt, RHPPlayer Data: Age: 25, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 17 G, 64.2 IP, 5.85 ERA; 1.376 WHIP, 1.9 HR/9, 2.8 BB/9, 6.3 SO/Advanced Stats: -0.6 bWAR, -0.3 fWAR, 63 ERA+, 5.70 FIP/4.85 xF
Tweets
-
Five-time US Olympian was stabbed trying to save her sister in fatal knife attack https://t.co/BaJzpfNBOfBlogger / Podcaster
-
NEWS: The #Mets and the #Indians have discussed a trade for Yan Gomes, per @martinonyc. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets and Indians have discussed a Yan Gomes trade, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/7MIW8QafbaTV / Radio Network
-
Cleon Jones has never stopped performing miracles. https://t.co/x9vy4odtQMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
And oh the Mets jerseys we could buy https://t.co/Q9Es8QMaKcBlogger / Podcaster
-
It's time for our annual Thanksgiving post, which may or may not include references to Chase Utley, a famous lachry… https://t.co/9osgceYYPeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets