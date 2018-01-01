New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-e549428f8f2aea381ef4372ecf923b4d_crop_exact

Bryce Harper Rumors: 'Hints' Mets 'Haven't Totally' Ruled out Ex-Nats Star

by: Mike Chiari Bleacher Report 4m

The New York Mets haven't been linked to outfielder Bryce Harper , but they may not be out of the running to sign one of the biggest free agents in MLB history...

Tweets