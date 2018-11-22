New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
30 intriguing Rule 5 prospects -- 1 for each team
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 35m
On Tuesday, all 30 Major League organizations made decisions about who belonged on their 40-man rosters. With limited space, not all prospect were able to be protected. Those Minor Leaguers who were not put on a 40-man roster are now eligible to be taken.
Tweets
-
There's only one way Tiger vs. Phil will be a success https://t.co/WgXdsSqtjbBlogger / Podcaster
-
This #Ranger was once cut by his dad https://t.co/fWfcvYL4bFBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JKelenic_1019: On the bright side, you still have 4 days??♂️ https://t.co/sFx8LIPkkzBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBDominicana: .@lamelaza_7 siempre con un estilo ÚNICO. #MLBDominicana ???? (? IG: José Reyes)Player
-
This is so awesome. I'd love to blow it up and hang it in my office. The World Champs at the 1969 Thanksgiving Day…“Old Days”A World Series win earned Tug McGraw,Ron Taylor and Ron Swoboda a spot in the 1969 Macy's Thanksgiving Pa… https://t.co/6Ggip73p14Blogger / Podcaster
-
Drew Brees can throw to anyone https://t.co/NjNzBpOMtzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets