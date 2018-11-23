New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Bautista Beetle, Thor Knows Whats Up and ice cold sales for Toddfather

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

It is Day 9 of the Mets not trading Noah Syndergaard. In today’s NOT LINKING, the Mets are “not expected” to trade Syndergaard to the Yankees.  No kidding guys.  Also the Mets have “not ruled out” being in on Harper.  Also, Comcast has not officially...

