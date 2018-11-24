New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11232839

Report: Manuel Margot, Austin Hedges Linked to New York Mets in Noah Syndergaard Rumors

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The Noah Syndergaard watch continues for the New York Mets, who have been listening to offers for the 26 year old righty this winter. The team most frequently linked to Syndergaard has been the San…

Tweets