New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Winter League Results: Gerson Bautista Comes Out of the Gates Hot!
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 13m
Mexican Pacific League (LMP)Tomateros de Culiacan 10 - 1 Mayos de NavojoaYaquis de Obregon 3 - 0 Naranjeros de HermosilloCharros de Jalisco 2 - 0 Aguilas de MexicaliCaneros de Los Mochis 4 -
Tweets
-
Emmanuel Mudiay is finding his game https://t.co/N96hGpFH5qBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @49ers: The San Francisco 49ers are releasing Reuben Foster.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @SamHellman247: Glad to see Gio Rescigno getting so much appreciation this weekend. He deserves it.TV / Radio Personality
-
Ready for some #Seahawks football at @CarlowEast with my fellow @NYCeahawks! #GoHawksBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: Video scout internship positions are open for the 2019 season. Primary duties include - scoring games - checking a… https://t.co/K8cjIljLXeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ponchemos la violencia? no más violencia contra la mujer Unidos podemos.....Player
- More Mets Tweets