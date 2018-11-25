New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-11-24-at-6.17.11-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: AAIMBR wants Mets to get Kluber, offers no means to getting Kluber

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15m

Good morning, and welcome to Day 11 of the Mets not trading Noah Syndergaard no matter how many speculation articles you choose to write. SLACKISH REACTION:   there’s nothing at all happening.  I watched the Queens episode of Anthony Bourdain and he did..

Tweets