If Matt Harvey did this: Mets’ Brandon Nimmo attends hockey game in November

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Where’s the outrage?  Shouldn’t Nimmo be working out and watching game films??  How dare a baseball player attend a hockey game on a Saturday night in November? Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets' Todd Frazier has a framed Todd Fraizer Toddfather Jersey..

