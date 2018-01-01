New York Mets

WATCH: 10 of Mets prospect Peter Alonso's most mammoth homers from 2018 season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 13m

Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso spent most of his time in 2018 punishing baseballs, as he crushed 42 homers in 159 games between Double-A Binghamton, Triple-A Las Vegas, and the Arizona Fall League.

