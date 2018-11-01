New York Mets

Mets Merized
1200px-billy_wagner_pitching_crop-e1514572514846

Billy Wagner’s Case For a Ticket to Cooperstown

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 18m

A former first round draft pick of the Houston Astros (1993, No. 12 overall), Billy Wagner pitched 16 seasons in the major leagues, defying odds, lighting up radar guns, and putting together one o

Tweets