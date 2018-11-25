New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-1018411162-e1536609694709

Report: Cardinals, Phillies, Mets among teams with interest in Andrew Miller

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 13m

Free agent reliever Andrew Miller, coming off of an injury-plagued and overall subpar season, is reportedly drawing interest from the Cardinals, Phillies, and Braves.

Tweets