New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Cardinals, Phillies, Mets interested in Andrew Miller
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 29m
The St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets are all expressing active interest in free-agent left-hander Andrew Miller, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network.The Cardinals had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last year,...
Tweets
-
Gil Hodges Mets beer tray. https://t.co/hydBEwHuTABlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Giants issue wasn't so much lack of Barkley in the 2nd half as much as defense not getting off the field. 2/3… https://t.co/aTGZkZXqfvTV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets had the third-worst bullpen ERA last season. Now they're reportedly actively pursuing reliever Andrew Mill… https://t.co/9YTgX1cxj4TV / Radio Network
-
Cordarrelle Patterson "tried to move him out of there." https://t.co/4GfAADo4JKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Prominently displayed in her house, my mother has an original @WFAN660 Don Imus bobble head next to my wedding phot… https://t.co/GVLxTtjTXcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Butler did it to the Nets https://t.co/JWJCICzJD3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets