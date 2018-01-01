New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1023187238

Report: Cardinals, Phillies, Mets interested in Andrew Miller

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 29m

The St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets are all expressing active interest in free-agent left-hander Andrew Miller, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network.The Cardinals had one of the worst bullpens in baseball last year,...

