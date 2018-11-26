New York Mets

Niese

Is Jon Niese the best Mets pitcher of the 2010s? Maybe.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

I don’t make the stats, I only search for them on the Ultimate Mets Database. 4th in the decade in starts (that pesky JDG guy won’t catch him unless Mickey goes to a three man rotation all summer). 1st in Innings. 1st in Wins.  (JDG is 4 back, one would..

