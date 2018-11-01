New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jordan-patterson

Mets Claim Jordan Patterson Off Waivers From Colorado

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 12m

The New York Mets announced Monday that they have claimed first baseman and outfielder Jordan Patterson off waivers from the Colorado Rockies.Patterson, 26, was drafted by the Rockies in the f

Tweets