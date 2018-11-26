New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mariners Rumors Say Team Actively Shopping Robinson Cano
by: Manny Gómez — Fansided: Call To The Pen 30m
The Seattle Mariners are actively shopping Robinson Cano, according to The Athletic. The Yankees and Mets are said to have been Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto's ...
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVorkunov: “It’s kind of like the break-up. I broke up with who? Who broke up with what? It’s irrelevant." David Fizdale got "… https://t.co/hJEak7luphBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @omarisankofa: What does Joakim Noah have left in the tank if he signs with the Grizzlies? I sat down with @TheAthleticNYC Kni… https://t.co/YtLaSwHIsxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If Matt Harvey did this: Mets’ Nimmo attends parade https://t.co/0rN2dAgPFlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dtwohig: Less than 8 hours remaining to get your #CyberMonday discounted @QBConvention tickets at https://t.co/WymVvCbSpS Me… https://t.co/VuLUJ24LVzBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Here's my card." - OBJ, probably https://t.co/8SIouiIGG7Blogger / Podcaster
-
#12DaysofGiving!! LISTEN TO WIN! Tune to @TMKSESPN in the 5PM for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to… https://t.co/OHPOdoM5YXTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets