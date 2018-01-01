New York Mets

Mets claim 1B/OF Jordan Patterson off waivers from Rockies, add him to 40-man roster

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Patterson, 26, hit .271/.367/.525 with 23 homers and 26 doubles in 118 games in 2018 for Triple-A Albuquerque in 2018.

