New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets make major move: acquire Jordan Patterson (career average .444!) from the Rockies
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
We have claimed outfielder-first baseman Jordan Patterson off waivers from Colorado. We currently have 39 players on our 40-man roster. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) November 26, 2018 This is pretty big. The man has a LIFETIME CAREER .444 AVERAGE!!! If...
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVorkunov: “It’s kind of like the break-up. I broke up with who? Who broke up with what? It’s irrelevant." David Fizdale got "… https://t.co/hJEak7luphBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @omarisankofa: What does Joakim Noah have left in the tank if he signs with the Grizzlies? I sat down with @TheAthleticNYC Kni… https://t.co/YtLaSwHIsxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
If Matt Harvey did this: Mets’ Nimmo attends parade https://t.co/0rN2dAgPFlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dtwohig: Less than 8 hours remaining to get your #CyberMonday discounted @QBConvention tickets at https://t.co/WymVvCbSpS Me… https://t.co/VuLUJ24LVzBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Here's my card." - OBJ, probably https://t.co/8SIouiIGG7Blogger / Podcaster
-
#12DaysofGiving!! LISTEN TO WIN! Tune to @TMKSESPN in the 5PM for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to… https://t.co/OHPOdoM5YXTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets