Mets make major move: acquire Jordan Patterson (career average .444!) from the Rockies

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

We have claimed outfielder-first baseman Jordan Patterson off waivers from Colorado. We currently have 39 players on our 40-man roster. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) November 26, 2018 This is pretty big. The man has a LIFETIME CAREER .444 AVERAGE!!! If...

