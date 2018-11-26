New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Inbox: What's the likelihood Mets deal Thor?

by: N/A MLB: Mets 11m

The weeks after Thanksgiving are when the Hot Stove season tends to warm up, with free agency nearly a month old. Like most teams, the Mets have yet to make any changes to their 25-man roster, though that hasn't stopped them from generating their share...

Tweets