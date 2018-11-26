New York Mets
Mets name Jim Riggleman new bench coach
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 13m
Mickey Callaway has a new top lieutenant. The Mets announced the hiring of Jim Riggleman as their bench coach on Monday. He replaces Gary DiSarcina, who was made the third base coach during the
