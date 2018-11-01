New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10977279_154511658_lowres-560x397

Mets Hire Jim Riggleman as Bench Coach

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 10m

The New York Mets have hired former Nationals and Reds manager and four-time National League skipper Jim Riggleman as their bench coach.Mickey Callaway seemed to lack the NL experience necessa

Tweets