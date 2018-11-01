New York Mets

Jim Riggleman hired as Mets bench coach under Callaway

Jim Riggleman, a 66-year-old veteran of 13 seasons as a major league manager, has been hired by the New York Mets as bench coach for Mickey Callaway

