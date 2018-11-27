New York Mets
New York Mets hire experienced Jim Riggleman as bench coach
by: Sabo — Elite Sports NY
The New York Mets have officially hired experienced baseball man Jim Riggleman as bench coach to young manager Mickey Callaway.
