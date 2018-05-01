New York Mets
Report: Mets being ‘aggressive’ in Robinson Cano trade talks
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 13m
The Seattle Mariners are searching for a team that would be willing to take on at least some of the $120 million Robinson Cano has remaining on his contract, and they may have found a potential trade partner in the New York Mets. A rival executive who...
