New York Mets

Mets Merized
Madison-bumgarner-560x373

Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Bumgarner Trade Winds Swirling

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 51m

A flurry of activity and speculation hit the MLB hot stove on Monday. Here are some quick hits from the rumor mill.Bumgarner-ing InterestAs per Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the San Francisco

Tweets