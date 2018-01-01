New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets 'aggressive' in pursuit of Mariners' Cano

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 14m

Robinson Cano's potential return to New York may not come with the Yankees.The Mets are being "aggressive" in their pursuit of the Seattle Mariners second baseman and are hoping the Mariners sweeten their trade offer, a rival executive told Andy Martino..

