New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets 'aggressive' in pursuit of Mariners' Cano
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 14m
Robinson Cano's potential return to New York may not come with the Yankees.The Mets are being "aggressive" in their pursuit of the Seattle Mariners second baseman and are hoping the Mariners sweeten their trade offer, a rival executive told Andy Martino..
Tweets
-
If the #Mets get Cano, he'll be the new Bobby Bonilla with all the deferred money.Blogger / Podcaster
-
A rival executive tells @martinonyc the Mets are being "aggressive" in their pursuit of Robinson Cano… https://t.co/U2WccfvyUATV / Radio Network
-
MLB trade rumors: Mets being 'aggressive' in going after Robinson Cano https://t.co/Hwk5Ehw4xOBlogger / Podcaster
-
And just like that, @OGTedBerg, we get a classic L-Millz highlight!!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Hire Adam Guttridge as Assistant General Manager of Systematic Development https://t.co/NRPwrFIszh #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @lindseyadler: Rob Manfred said Cindy Hyde-Smith's comments about a public hanging are "completely at odds with the values that Ma… https://t.co/8e1jbSRCQfBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets