New York Mets

The Mets Police
Santana-on-mets-magazine

Is Johan Santana the best Mets pitcher of the 2010s? Maybe.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

The man who gave his career so you could get t-shirts could very well be the best Mets pitcher of the 2010s. Santana pitched the best game in Mets history….no not the stupid no-hitter that destroyed him (let me know when his foot is better guys).  I’m...

Tweets