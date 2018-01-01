New York Mets
Mets Rumor Roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 27: On Noah Syndergaard and Robinson Cano
The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster. Here are the latest headlines and rumors...
Report: M's talked Cano trade with Yanks, Mets https://t.co/8453Y0v1f4TV / Radio Network
Mariners, Mets talking parameters of a Robinson Cano deal https://t.co/DGSSfEtgIF via @HardballTalkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TimBritton: If the Mets can get the Mariners to... A. Take back Bruce's $28M B. Pay down $50M of Cano's salary C. Add in All-S… https://t.co/4vlE3oM1hRBlogger / Podcaster
The new footage tells a different story https://t.co/lgstP4EPKPBlogger / Podcaster
Do any of the Mets rumors involve people that were never Wags clients or does he only know like 7 playersBlogger / Podcaster
Regarding Jay Bruce's 5-team no trade clause: Not sure what 5 teams are on it, can be changed annually. However,… https://t.co/asMP3mdkAXBlogger / Podcaster
