Wags The Dog? Are the Mets just trying to distract us?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
Are the Mets trying to distract us? Robinson Cano? Why would the Mets want a 36 year old, coming off PEDs, with lots of contact left? Can someone tell the Mets that all that adds up to 13 HRs in Citi Field? Syndergaard for Austin Hedges? Hedges is a.
Report: M's talked Cano trade with Yanks, Mets https://t.co/8453Y0v1f4TV / Radio Network
Mariners, Mets talking parameters of a Robinson Cano deal https://t.co/DGSSfEtgIF via @HardballTalkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TimBritton: If the Mets can get the Mariners to... A. Take back Bruce's $28M B. Pay down $50M of Cano's salary C. Add in All-S… https://t.co/4vlE3oM1hRBlogger / Podcaster
The new footage tells a different story https://t.co/lgstP4EPKPBlogger / Podcaster
Do any of the Mets rumors involve people that were never Wags clients or does he only know like 7 playersBlogger / Podcaster
Regarding Jay Bruce's 5-team no trade clause: Not sure what 5 teams are on it, can be changed annually. However,… https://t.co/asMP3mdkAXBlogger / Podcaster
