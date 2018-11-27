New York Mets

The Mets Police
Wags The Dog? Are the Mets just trying to distract us?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

Are the Mets trying to distract us? Robinson Cano?  Why would the Mets want a 36 year old, coming off PEDs, with lots of contact left?   Can someone tell the Mets that all that adds up to 13 HRs in Citi Field? Syndergaard for Austin Hedges?   Hedges is a.

